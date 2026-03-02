Sign up
Previous
Photo 826
Hairy Shieldbug
also known as Sloe.
In its brown winter coat, awake from hibernation in my garden jungle.
15 images stacked in camera, 90mm lens +x2 extender.
020326 OM1ii
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky. Use...
Sue Cooper
ace
That’s a pretty impressive bug Jesika and beautifully captured. Big Fav.
March 2nd, 2026
Babs
ace
Fabulous detail.
March 2nd, 2026
