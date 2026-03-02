Previous
Hairy Shieldbug by jesika2
Photo 826

Hairy Shieldbug

also known as Sloe.
In its brown winter coat, awake from hibernation in my garden jungle.
15 images stacked in camera, 90mm lens +x2 extender.
020326 OM1ii
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky. Use...
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
That’s a pretty impressive bug Jesika and beautifully captured. Big Fav.
March 2nd, 2026  
Babs ace
Fabulous detail.
March 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact