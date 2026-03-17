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Mascara not needed by jesika2
Photo 827

Mascara not needed

Female Brimstone in my garden very obliging allowed me to turn the leaf under which she was hiding. A very close crop of a 15 image in camera stack.
170326 OM1ii 60mm lens
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky. Use...
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