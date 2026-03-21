Previous
Brunch time by jesika2
Photo 828

Brunch time

A Small Tortoiseshell butterfly feeding on Blackthorn blossom
Millennium Fields, York
OM1ii
220326
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky. Use...
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh how lovely
March 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact