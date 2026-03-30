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Mrs Brimstone by jesika2
Photo 829

Mrs Brimstone

visited several times today, leaving her precious eggs. I was given the Alder Buckthorn 10 years ago and each year Mrs B has left her precious babies in my care.
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OM1ii 90mm lens with x2 extender
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky. Use...
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