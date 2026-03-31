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Ooooops by jesika2
Photo 830

Ooooops

Box Bug micturating, not every day you see an insect peeing!
My garden
OM1ii 90mm lens with x2 extender.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky. Use...
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