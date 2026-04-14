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At last! by jesika2
Photo 829

At last!

My Favrit Fella, Mr Orange Tip kindly posed for me on morning walkies today.
140426 OM1ii 12/200mm
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky. Use...
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Sue Cooper ace
Fabulous Jesika!! Well done. Fav.
April 14th, 2026  
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