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Puppy cloud? by jesika2
Photo 838

Puppy cloud?

Photographing Mrs Painted Lady ovipositing on self seeded Mallow in my tiny York garden and noticed an odd shaped cloud. In editing flipped it upright.
300626 OM1ii
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky. Use...
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