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Previous
Photo 838
Puppy cloud?
Photographing Mrs Painted Lady ovipositing on self seeded Mallow in my tiny York garden and noticed an odd shaped cloud. In editing flipped it upright.
300626 OM1ii
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky. Use...
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365
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OM-1MarkII
Taken
30th June 2026 2:12pm
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