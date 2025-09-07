Sign up
Previous
36 / 365
Showing Off
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
2
3
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
1339
photos
95
followers
24
following
9% complete
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
1296
1297
1298
1299
1301
1302
36
1303
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 extras
Taken
7th September 2025 1:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
arrows
,
newcastle
,
gnr
Ezzer
Very cool
September 7th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Neat capture
September 7th, 2025
