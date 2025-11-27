Previous
Being Helpful by jesperani
Being Helpful

Not sure how the machinery would have got the tree off and up in the village square without the help of the lady holding the end of the top..... :)
Jennifer

Mags ace
Mercy! Someone's Christmas tree? Nice capture of that big boy toy.
November 28th, 2025  
