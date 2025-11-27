Sign up
38 / 365
Being Helpful
Not sure how the machinery would have got the tree off and up in the village square without the help of the lady holding the end of the top..... :)
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
1
1
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
365 extras
27th November 2025 12:00pm
rural
,
tractor
,
christmastree
,
thropton
Mags
ace
Mercy! Someone's Christmas tree? Nice capture of that big boy toy.
November 28th, 2025
