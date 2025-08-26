Sign up
Photo 1290
Dinner
P/S skills/editing very rusty!
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
1
4
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
1325
photos
93
followers
22
following
353% complete
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365
Tags
fish
,
edit
,
textures
,
puffin
,
northumberland
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸
ace
Fantastic capture!
August 26th, 2025
