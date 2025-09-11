Previous
Suddenly.....Autumn by jesperani
Photo 1307

Suddenly.....Autumn

11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Pics...
Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Such pretty leaf colours filling the frame fav!
September 11th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Nice colours
September 11th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 ace
This would make a mind boggling jigsaw puzzle. ❤️
September 11th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👍⭐️❤️
September 11th, 2025  
