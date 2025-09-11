Sign up
Photo 1307
Suddenly.....Autumn
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
4
5
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Pics...
1343
photos
96
followers
24
following
1299
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1301
1302
36
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
11th September 2025 12:54pm
Tags
leaves
,
fence
,
fall
,
autumn
,
autumnal
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Such pretty leaf colours filling the frame fav!
September 11th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Nice colours
September 11th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸
ace
This would make a mind boggling jigsaw puzzle. ❤️
September 11th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👍⭐️❤️
September 11th, 2025
