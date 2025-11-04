Sign up
Previous
Photo 1361
Getting Steamy
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
3
5
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1398
photos
109
followers
42
following
372% complete
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
30th October 2025 2:17pm
Tags
day
,
call
,
steam
,
cold
,
stag
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
November 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and timing!
November 4th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture.
November 4th, 2025
