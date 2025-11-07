Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1364
Wedding Cushion
Posted out to the brides today as part of their wedding present. Took a while to make, so I hope they like it!
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1402
photos
110
followers
45
following
373% complete
View this month »
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
1365
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
7th November 2025 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wedding
,
cushion
,
tapestry
,
lou&cress
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close