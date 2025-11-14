Sign up
Previous
Photo 1370
Steampunk Piercings
Daughter decided to get her ears pierced for the first time, so we went to a tattoo studio with an excellent reputation. I liked their display case.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
1407
photos
118
followers
53
following
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
14th November 2025 2:56pm
Tags
studio
,
tattoo
,
steampunk
,
pureink
,
earspierced
