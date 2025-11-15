Previous
Gee-tar Man by jesperani
Photo 1371

Gee-tar Man

Hubby added to his collection for his birthday🎸. I went to supervise (contain!) him!
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
375% complete

Mags ace
Very cool!
November 15th, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
I relate. My hubby has the same addiction!
November 15th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Ooh, what a tantalising selection. Were the all the same make?
November 15th, 2025  
