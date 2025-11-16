Previous
Lumiere by jesperani
Photo 1372

Lumiere

Durham's last light festival. This flower installation is taken against the backdrop of Durham Castle. I liked the little lit windows shining through.
Better on black
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely! The colors are electric!
November 16th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty.
November 16th, 2025  
KWind ace
Beautiful!!
November 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact