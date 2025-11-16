Sign up
Previous
Photo 1372
Lumiere
Durham's last light festival. This flower installation is taken against the backdrop of Durham Castle. I liked the little lit windows shining through.
Better on black
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
3
2
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1409
photos
118
followers
53
following
375% complete
View this month »
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
15th November 2025 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
durham
,
lumiere
,
lightfestival
,
durhamcastle
Mags
ace
Lovely! The colors are electric!
November 16th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty.
November 16th, 2025
KWind
ace
Beautiful!!
November 16th, 2025
