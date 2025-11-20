Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1376
Dusted
Woke up to a light dusting of snow. Enough to make things pretty but not too disruptive!
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1413
photos
118
followers
53
following
376% complete
View this month »
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1376
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
20th November 2025 8:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
church.
,
windowview
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful in mono ! fav
November 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close