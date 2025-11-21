Sign up
Previous
Photo 1377
Rude not to....
A bit early to have the Xmas sweets in for me, but when offered, how could I possibly refuse?!
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
6
3
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
21st November 2025 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sweets
,
tub
,
qualitystreet
,
christmassweets
Mags
ace
Ooo! Sugar rush and colorful capture.
November 21st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh I forgot they changed the wrappers & they aren’t shiny anymore. They make a good subject.
November 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very tempting
November 21st, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Absolutely. We bought a pick and mix box on Wednesday, after trying the new variety.
November 21st, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
Yum! Can I have one?
November 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 21st, 2025
