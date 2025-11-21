Previous
Rude not to.... by jesperani
Rude not to....

A bit early to have the Xmas sweets in for me, but when offered, how could I possibly refuse?!
Jennifer

ace
Mags ace
Ooo! Sugar rush and colorful capture.
November 21st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh I forgot they changed the wrappers & they aren’t shiny anymore. They make a good subject.
November 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very tempting
November 21st, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Absolutely. We bought a pick and mix box on Wednesday, after trying the new variety.
November 21st, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Yum! Can I have one?
November 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 21st, 2025  
