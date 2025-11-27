Previous
Next
Lunch with a View by jesperani
Photo 1383

Lunch with a View

Treated to lunch out at the Three Wheat Heads in Thropton near Rothbury. This is the view from the dining room and the food is equally good.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
379% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful scenic view , even from inside in winter ! - A bonus in Summer when you can sit outside to lunch al fresco !
November 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
A beautiful view.
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact