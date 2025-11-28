Sign up
Previous
Photo 1384
Hot Chocolate Baileys Stand
Very, very bright in rainy York. Put a painterly filter on this, quite like the effect. Didn't partake, hate Baileys.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
1
1
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1422
photos
121
followers
58
following
379% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
26th November 2025 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
rainy
,
stand
,
kiosk
,
baileyshotchocolate
Mags
ace
Lovely edit! It almost looks like a Thomas Kinkade painting.
November 28th, 2025
