Hot Chocolate Baileys Stand by jesperani
Hot Chocolate Baileys Stand

Very, very bright in rainy York. Put a painterly filter on this, quite like the effect. Didn't partake, hate Baileys.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
Mags ace
Lovely edit! It almost looks like a Thomas Kinkade painting.
November 28th, 2025  
