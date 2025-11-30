Sign up
Photo 1386
Duke
A handsome boy (not mine). Not sure if the tongue is because he was playing for the camera or just disgusted at the outfit 😁
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
3
4
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
1424
photos
121
followers
58
following
379% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
30th November 2025 6:04pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
winter
,
scarf
,
duke
,
fleece
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
He looks toasty in his outfit. Lovely shot
November 30th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Priceless
November 30th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Sweet. I love the complementary tones.
November 30th, 2025
