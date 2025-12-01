Sign up
Previous
Photo 1387
Shelter
From the non-stop rain. This window looks so welcoming in the dark, dreary day.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
2
2
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1425
photos
121
followers
58
following
Tags
window
,
york
,
shop
,
rain
,
sharedearth
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely. It is inviting looking.
December 1st, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
quaint
December 1st, 2025
