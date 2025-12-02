Sign up
Previous
Photo 1388
Festive window
At this point, I think I'm turning into a window stalker. But it's the only shot I have taken today, which was while walking the dogs this evening, so it will have to do.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
Tags
window
,
christmaslights
,
lastdaysoftheraj
