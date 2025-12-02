Previous
Festive window by jesperani
Photo 1388

Festive window

At this point, I think I'm turning into a window stalker. But it's the only shot I have taken today, which was while walking the dogs this evening, so it will have to do.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
380% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact