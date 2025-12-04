Previous
Millenium Blues by jesperani
Photo 1390

Millenium Blues

Millenium bridge Newcastle, known for changing colour and tilting to open up for large boats.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
380% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Such a great shot..
December 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture!
December 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact