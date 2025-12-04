Sign up
Previous
Photo 1390
Millenium Blues
Millenium bridge Newcastle, known for changing colour and tilting to open up for large boats.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
2
4
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
4th December 2025 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
guitar
,
the
,
concert
,
newcastle
,
gateshead
,
glasshouse
,
milleniumbridge
Rob Z
ace
Such a great shot..
December 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super capture!
December 4th, 2025
