Previous
Photo 1391
Newcastle Cathedral
Love the filigree detail and the black and white tiles.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
0
0
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
1385
1386
1387
39
1388
1389
1390
1391
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
5th December 2025 3:48pm
Tags
tiles
,
filigree
,
newcastle
,
newcastlecathedral
