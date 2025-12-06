Sign up
Previous
Photo 1392
Christmas Chequers
Not my house, though I could imagine myself wafting in and paying the butler to let me win....
Prettier on black
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
5
4
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
1431
photos
125
followers
63
following
381% complete
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1386
1387
39
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
6th December 2025 12:37pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
christmas
,
festive
,
chequers
,
christmastree
,
rabycastle
Corinne C
ace
A nice and festive shot
December 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 7th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Very pretty!
December 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely tree!
December 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Christmas elegance
December 7th, 2025
