Photo 1393
Rain on the Red Bridge
What a horrible day weather-wise. But I liked this pic taken as we crossed the High Level Bridge back to Newcastle.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
Tags
bridge
,
reflection
,
cars
,
rain
,
newcastle
,
redbridge
,
highlevel
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Neat!
December 7th, 2025
gloria jones
Cool
ace
Cool
December 7th, 2025
