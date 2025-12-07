Previous
Rain on the Red Bridge by jesperani
Photo 1393

Rain on the Red Bridge

What a horrible day weather-wise. But I liked this pic taken as we crossed the High Level Bridge back to Newcastle.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
381% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Neat!
December 7th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Cool
December 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact