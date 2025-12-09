Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1395
Stairway to Reading Heaven
Love the curves of the spiral staircase against the straight lines of all the books.
Lit and Phil library, Newcastle.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1434
photos
125
followers
63
following
382% complete
View this month »
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
5th December 2025 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
library
,
spiral
,
newcastle
,
staircase
,
litandphil
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL
December 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
How lovely and interesting!
December 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close