Previous
Shepherds' Warning by jesperani
Photo 1396

Shepherds' Warning

Red sky at night, shepherd's delight.
Red sky in the morning, shepherd's warning.
Guessing if the saying is right, that the shepherd better watch out!! The sky was fantastic this morning.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
382% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell ace
If I was still sailing I'd be worried!
December 11th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Lovely with the silhouettes
December 11th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful capture
December 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact