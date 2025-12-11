Sign up
Previous
Photo 1396
Shepherds' Warning
Red sky at night, shepherd's delight.
Red sky in the morning, shepherd's warning.
Guessing if the saying is right, that the shepherd better watch out!! The sky was fantastic this morning.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
3
2
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1435
photos
125
followers
63
following
382% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
11th December 2025 7:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sky
,
church
,
redsky
,
sunrisw
,
shepherd'swarning
Jennifer Eurell
ace
If I was still sailing I'd be worried!
December 11th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Lovely with the silhouettes
December 11th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful capture
December 11th, 2025
