Previous
Rainy Walk Home by jesperani
Photo 1403

Rainy Walk Home

The rain makes everything dull and miserable but I quite liked the effect here, taken of someone walking through Exhibition Park, Newcastle at night.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
384% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact