Swanning About by jesperani
Photo 1404

Swanning About

Swans in Exhibition Park, Newcastle at night, lit up from the Newcastle United stadium lights in the background (we won 2-0!).
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
384% complete

Joan Robillard ace
WOnderful night scene
December 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful image!
December 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely light!
December 19th, 2025  
