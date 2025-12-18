Sign up
Previous
Photo 1404
Swanning About
Swans in Exhibition Park, Newcastle at night, lit up from the Newcastle United stadium lights in the background (we won 2-0!).
18th December 2025
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
Photo Details
Tags
night
,
swans
,
stadium
,
stjamespark
,
newcastleunited
Joan Robillard
ace
WOnderful night scene
December 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful image!
December 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely light!
December 19th, 2025
