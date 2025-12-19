Sign up
Photo 1405
Oh Christmas Tree, oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, oh.......
Feeling festive, so here is a fir tree line up and snow.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
Tags
snow
trees
fir
festive
edited
lineup
christmastrees
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice. It is peaceful.
December 19th, 2025
