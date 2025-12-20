Previous
Fog on the Tyne (Valley) by jesperani
Photo 1406

Fog on the Tyne (Valley)

The pic is named after a famous song 'Fog on the Tyne' by Lindisfarne.
Just love the low fog amongst the hills and valleys of the Tyne Valley.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
385% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 21st, 2025  
KWind ace
A beautiful scene!
December 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is stunning on black.
December 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact