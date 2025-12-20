Sign up
Previous
Photo 1406
Fog on the Tyne (Valley)
The pic is named after a famous song 'Fog on the Tyne' by Lindisfarne.
Just love the low fog amongst the hills and valleys of the Tyne Valley.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
3
3
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1445
photos
126
followers
66
following
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
20th December 2025 4:07pm
fog
,
fogonthetyne
,
tynevalley
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 21st, 2025
KWind
ace
A beautiful scene!
December 21st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is stunning on black.
December 21st, 2025
