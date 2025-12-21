Previous
Northern Spire Bridge by jesperani
Northern Spire Bridge

Crossing the river to collect our daughter from university for Christmas. Such a miserable day weather wise, this is full colour.
21st December 2025

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
@jesperani
Wylie ace
Lovely Misty shot though I’m feeling like I want to see more of the bottom here.
December 22nd, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Miserable it might be, but it looks lovely.
December 22nd, 2025  
