Christmas Tunnel by jesperani
Photo 1408

Christmas Tunnel

A Christmassy installation in Newcastle. Nicely festive, apart from the rain.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
Diana ace
Absolutely magical on black.
December 23rd, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful! I agree with Diana, it looks fabulous on black.
December 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Amazing capture!
December 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
December 23rd, 2025  
