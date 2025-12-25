Sign up
Photo 1410
Three Trees
Happy Christmas everyone
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
3
2
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1449
photos
126
followers
66
following
Photo Details
4
4
3
3
2
2
365
365
Taken
23rd December 2025 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
three
,
christmaseve
,
rabycastle
eDorre
ace
Wow! So elegant and well captured
December 25th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
Outstanding shot! Merry Christmas Jennifer
December 25th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Very impressive!
December 25th, 2025
