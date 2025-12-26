Sign up
Photo 1412
Party Girl
Not too impressed but she did join in with the Boxing Day family birthday by wearing the birthday sash.
Hope everyone had a lovely Christmas 🎄 Hope to catch up properly soon.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
1452
photos
126
followers
66
following
387% complete
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
26th December 2025 3:14pm
Tags
birthday
,
nelly
,
boxingday
,
sash
