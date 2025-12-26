Previous
Party Girl by jesperani
Photo 1412

Party Girl

Not too impressed but she did join in with the Boxing Day family birthday by wearing the birthday sash.

Hope everyone had a lovely Christmas 🎄 Hope to catch up properly soon.
Jennifer

@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
