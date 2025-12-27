Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1413
Fast Reader
I got the book I wanted for Christmas but unfortunately no time to read it yet. I'm hoping to sit down soon and fly through it! Maybe not quite this quickly......
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1452
photos
126
followers
66
following
387% complete
View this month »
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
27th December 2025 8:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
longexposure
,
pages
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super image fv!
December 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close