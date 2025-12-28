Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1414
Welcoming Window
Thought this was so appealing with the mellow light inside.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1453
photos
126
followers
66
following
387% complete
View this month »
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
28th December 2025 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
window
,
church
,
newcastle
,
stainedglass
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
December 28th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely!
December 28th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful colours!
December 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close