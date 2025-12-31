Sign up
Previous
Photo 1417
Last sunrise of 2025
Holy Island Causeway.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
5
4
Jennifer
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
Tags
sunrise
,
causeway
,
newyearseve
,
holyisland
,
gill&graeme
mittens (Marilyn)
Very beautiful.
December 31st, 2025
Mags
Wow! That's just gorgeous!
December 31st, 2025
Diana
Stunning!
December 31st, 2025
Barb
Magical!
December 31st, 2025
gloria jones
Beautiful!
December 31st, 2025
