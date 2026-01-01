Sign up
Previous
Photo 1418
New Year Layers of Hope
Hoping this year will be something good after the stinkers I've had recently!
Happy New Year to everyone.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
2
3
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
1457
photos
126
followers
66
following
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
Tags
sunset
,
house
,
hills
,
newyearhope
Rob Z
ace
Best wishes for a better 2026 than 2025. Forever hopeful!
January 1st, 2026
Ezzer
Lovely image
January 1st, 2026
