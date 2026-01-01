Previous
New Year Layers of Hope by jesperani
Photo 1418

New Year Layers of Hope

Hoping this year will be something good after the stinkers I've had recently!
Happy New Year to everyone.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
Rob Z ace
Best wishes for a better 2026 than 2025. Forever hopeful!
January 1st, 2026  
Ezzer
Lovely image
January 1st, 2026  
