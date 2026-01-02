Previous
Power by jesperani
Photo 1419

Power

Waves crashing over the walkway at Whitley Bay
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
388% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! That is one heck of a capture!
January 2nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
WOW...Great timing and capture
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact