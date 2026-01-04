Previous
Decreasing by jesperani
Photo 1421

Decreasing

Yes, I did stand in the middle of the road...tra la la....

High Level bridge, Newcastle.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
389% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact