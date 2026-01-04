Sign up
Previous
Photo 1421
Decreasing
Yes, I did stand in the middle of the road...tra la la....
High Level bridge, Newcastle.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
0
0
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1460
photos
128
followers
67
following
389% complete
View this month »
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
4th January 2026 4:18pm
Tags
b&w
,
newcastle
,
highlevelbridge
,
decreasingsquares
