Photo 1422
Photo 1422
Wintery Worship
Taken in colour, lol. This is the church at the end of my street looking more festive now than it did during peak festive season!
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
1
1
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1461
photos
128
followers
67
following
389% complete
View this month »
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
5th January 2026 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
church
,
winter
,
trees
,
windowview
Al C
ace
A perfect winter image
January 6th, 2026
