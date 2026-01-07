Sign up
Previous
Photo 1424
Windy Walk
Blustery at Blyth Beach
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
4
4
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1463
photos
132
followers
72
following
390% complete
View this month »
Tags
dog
,
light
,
walk
,
beach
,
waves
,
blyth
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely!
January 8th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous capture and scene. Fav. A couple of minutes ago I returned home after going out expressly to take some photos of the rough sea.
January 8th, 2026
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
January 8th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So stormy looking -with great blue/grey colour tones echoing from sky to sea, , the surf blowing all foamy ! and the rough sea causing a misty look ! Love the glint of light on the right side of the buildings , and the brave lone figure and dog just walking out of the picture - beautifully composed and a fav
January 8th, 2026
