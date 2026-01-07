Previous
Windy Walk by jesperani
Windy Walk

Blustery at Blyth Beach
Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely!
January 8th, 2026  
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous capture and scene. Fav. A couple of minutes ago I returned home after going out expressly to take some photos of the rough sea.
January 8th, 2026  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
January 8th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So stormy looking -with great blue/grey colour tones echoing from sky to sea, , the surf blowing all foamy ! and the rough sea causing a misty look ! Love the glint of light on the right side of the buildings , and the brave lone figure and dog just walking out of the picture - beautifully composed and a fav
January 8th, 2026  
