Rock Pool at St Mary's by jesperani
Photo 1426

Rock Pool at St Mary's

A stormy day but not as bad as in the south, thankfully. Nearly dropped my phone in the water but managed to panic-fumble and catch it in time, lol!
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Spectacular photograph
January 9th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Bloody brilliant
January 9th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Fab and atmospheric.
January 9th, 2026  
Heather L. Loyd
Nice capture
January 9th, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
Outstanding shot, love the vibrant color and perfect reflections!
January 9th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous photo!
January 9th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fabulous , love the stunning vibrant colour of the sky , the prominence of the white lighthouse and the perfect reflections in the rockpool. fav
January 9th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
What a beautiful photo! I laughed when you called the near-accident "a panic-fumble"! We've all had that moment, but a moment of gratitude is expressed immediately!!!
January 9th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh that's a stunner! Instant fav, the light is just so rich
January 9th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
January 9th, 2026  
