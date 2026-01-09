Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1426
Rock Pool at St Mary's
A stormy day but not as bad as in the south, thankfully. Nearly dropped my phone in the water but managed to panic-fumble and catch it in time, lol!
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
10
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1465
photos
134
followers
72
following
390% complete
View this month »
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
10
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
9th January 2026 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
stormy
,
lighthouse
,
rockpool
,
stmarys
,
whitleybay
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Spectacular photograph
January 9th, 2026
Boxplayer
ace
Bloody brilliant
January 9th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Fab and atmospheric.
January 9th, 2026
Heather L. Loyd
Nice capture
January 9th, 2026
Paula Fontanini
ace
Outstanding shot, love the vibrant color and perfect reflections!
January 9th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous photo!
January 9th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous , love the stunning vibrant colour of the sky , the prominence of the white lighthouse and the perfect reflections in the rockpool. fav
January 9th, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
What a beautiful photo! I laughed when you called the near-accident "a panic-fumble"! We've all had that moment, but a moment of gratitude is expressed immediately!!!
January 9th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh that's a stunner! Instant fav, the light is just so rich
January 9th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
January 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close