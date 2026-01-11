Sign up
Previous
Photo 1428
Light at the End of the Tunnel
Emerging at the north end of the Tyne Tunnel, which is a short cut, connecting the north side of the River Tyne to the south. I'm assuming the ground is wet from rain-covered tyres and not a leak......
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
1
3
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1467
photos
136
followers
73
following
391% complete
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
11th January 2026 3:12pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
light
,
car
,
emerging
,
tynetunnel
Ezzer
Nice one
January 11th, 2026
