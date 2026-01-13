Previous
Jet Wash by jesperani
Jet Wash

Bought a new portable jet washer and was impatient to try it out. Didn't check the wind direction first though 🫣.....
Jennifer

@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
Lovely effect.
January 13th, 2026  
Woops! Got you a cool photo though.
January 13th, 2026  
