Taking Five by jesperani
Taking Five

I loved the expression and the fact that the post is a chin rest.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
Chris Cook ace
Love this!
January 15th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! who can but like this !! fav
January 15th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a cute PoV.
January 15th, 2026  
