Apocalyptic Bamburgh by jesperani
Apocalyptic Bamburgh

Last night's sunset was spectacular and I was lucky enough to be by Bamburgh Castle when a huge and slightly intimidating cloud turned orange overhead. The photo doesn't do it justice, yet it also looks kind of unreal.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Jennifer


@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
Pat
Wow what a capture! It is so dramatic and colourful. I like how the castle is bathed in orange too.
January 16th, 2026  
Susan Wakely
Very atmospheric.
January 16th, 2026  
Lin
WOW - that is spectacular - Big Fav.
January 16th, 2026  
Mags
Epic capture!
January 16th, 2026  
