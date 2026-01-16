Sign up
Photo 1433
Apocalyptic Bamburgh
Last night's sunset was spectacular and I was lucky enough to be by Bamburgh Castle when a huge and slightly intimidating cloud turned orange overhead. The photo doesn't do it justice, yet it also looks kind of unreal.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
4
5
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1472
photos
136
followers
74
following
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Taken
15th January 2026 2:31pm
sunset
cloud
bamburgh
bamburghcastle
Pat
Wow what a capture! It is so dramatic and colourful. I like how the castle is bathed in orange too.
January 16th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Very atmospheric.
January 16th, 2026
Lin
ace
WOW - that is spectacular - Big Fav.
January 16th, 2026
Mags
ace
Epic capture!
January 16th, 2026
